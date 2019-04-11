APNewsBreak: Other lies by child-impostor suspect alleged

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Records show that a man charged with lying to federal agents about being a missing child was also accused of making up stories while in prison.

Ohio prison disciplinary reports say 23-year-old Brian Rini (REE'-nee) concocted a story about an attack by other inmates and threatened to make a false rape claim against a guard.

The reports obtained by The Associated Press also show Rini lied about being short of toilet paper and falsely accused an inmate of tampering with his food.

A message was left Thursday with Rini's federal public defender.

Police picked up Rini on April 3 after a report of someone wandering the streets of Newport, Kentucky. They said he told them that he was Timmothy Pitzen and that he had escaped two kidnappers.

Timmothy disappeared around the time his mother killed herself in 2011.

