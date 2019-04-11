Showers and storms tonight as a strong cold front arrives - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Showers and storms tonight as a strong cold front arrives

WSIL -- Warm, dry, and windy weather sticks around through the afternoon. Despite the ominous skies at times, no rain is expected until later on this evening. Temperatures will warm to around 80 this afternoon with south winds gusting over 40 miles per hour. 

A strong cold front will approach this evening and with showers and storms likely developing ahead of the front. An isolated strong storm or two with strong gusty winds can't be ruled out, but the risk of severe weather is small. 

Chief meteorologist Jim Rasor will have all the details on when the rain moves out and when the next chance of rain arrives coming up tonight on News 3. 

