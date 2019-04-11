Jackson County man sentenced to 8 years for sexually assaulting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Jackson County man sentenced to 8 years for sexually assaulting teen

JACKSON CO. -- A Jackson County man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually assaulting a teen.

Paul Jennings, 44, of Carbondale, was sentenced Wednesday in Jackson County court. He had previously pleaded guilty in January. 

Prosecutors say Jennings assaulted a 15-year-old girl in February of 2017.

The teen, who had been reported missing, told police she was searching for the Amtrak station, when a man, later identified as Jennings, approached her outside a home on S Washington Street and offered money in exchange for help painting his house.

The pair walked to a nearby liquor store then returned to the property. The teen said Jennings attempted to kiss her and forcibly assaulted her when she tried to get away. 

In addition to eight years in prison, Jennings will serve three years of mandatory supervised release. 

The investigation was conducted by the Carbondale Police Department. 

