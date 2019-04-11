It's time to hit the woods in search of morel mushrooms

JACKSON CO. -- A Jackson County man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for sexually assaulting a teen.
WSIL -- Warm, dry, and windy weather sticks around through the afternoon. Despite the ominous skies at times, no rain is expected until later on this evening.
WSIL -- The wildflowers are blooming and the trees are starting to green up. While these are sure signs of spring, for many, it means it's time to hit the woods in search of the elusive morel mushroom.
HARRISBURG – Alexander McWilliams, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery.
WSIL -- A very mild start to Thursday with temperatures around 70º. Wind gusts this afternoon may top 40 miles per hour.
WSIL -- Saline County Sheriff's Department searching for a man wanted for attempted first-degree murder.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill -- Deputies are looking for several people who are wanted on outstanding warrants for charges ranging from drugs to robbery.
GRAND TOWER, Ill. --- A teenage driver was sent to two hospitals late Wednesday night following a single-vehicle crash in west Jackson County.
NASHVILLE, Ill. -- This week marks National Work Zone Awareness Week and officials urge you to slow down and be careful around construction workers.
WSIL -- Humanity got its first glimpse Wednesday of the cosmic place of no return: a black hole; and there is an Illinois connection to this ground-breaking image.
