Officer shoots, wounds man who drives off in stolen van

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a Springfield police officer has shot and wounded a suspect who drove off in a stolen van, dragging another officer beside the vehicle.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the shooting happened Tuesday afternoon after officers were dispatched to check on the man who was sitting in the van and was unresponsive. When officers told the man to get out of the vehicle, he suddenly drove away. That's when the shooting happened.

The suspect kept driving and was apprehended later after a short foot chase. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the officer who was dragged sustained minor injuries.

