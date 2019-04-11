Harrisburg man arrested for attempted murder

HARRISBURG – A Harrisburg man has been arrested for a 2018 shooting.

Alexander McWilliams, 33, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of attempted first degree murder and aggravated battery.

Police say the charges stem from a July 2018 shooting at a Harrisburg residence.

McWilliams, who was also wanted for a parole violation, is being held without bond at the Saline County Detention Center.