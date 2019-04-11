2 more teens accused in West Des Moines slaying - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 more teens accused in West Des Moines slaying

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Two more teenagers have been arrested in connection with a West Des Moines slaying.

Police say a 16-year-old was charged with robbery and first-degree murder. Information on the 15-year-old taken into custody wasn't made available because of his age. The Associated Press generally doesn't name juveniles accused of crimes.

They and two others are accused of killing 18-year-old Sakira Bonner. Police found her lying in a road late Friday night in an area west of Interstate 35. She died later. Police say she'd been beaten and shot after getting into a vehicle to buy marijuana.

Authorities say Bonner was from Chicago but attended high school in Des Moines.

