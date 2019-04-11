Saline County high school students put on trade show - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Saline County high school students put on trade show

WSIL -- High school students from the region showcase their business ideas at an upcoming event.

The Saline County CEO program will highlight some of the lessons learned this year at a trade show later this month. It's April 25 from 430-630p.m. at Southeastern Illinois College in Harrisburg. The event is free.

Abraham McClelland from Harrisburg High School and Dalton Fitzpatrick from Galatia High School stopped by News 3 This Morning to share more about the program and the trade show.

CEO is a year-long course for high school seniors designed to provide an overview of business development and processes.

