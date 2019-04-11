Teen driver hurt in Jackson County crash

GRAND TOWER, Ill. --- A teenage driver was sent to two hospitals late Wednesday night following a single-vehicle crash in west Jackson County.

The Jackson County sheriff's office responded to an injury-related crash just after 10 p. m. on Illinois Route 3 near King's Ferry Road, about three miles south of Grand Tower.

A preliminary investigation found that the 16-year-old female was driving north on Route 3 in a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer when the vehicle abruptly left the road and flipped over into a field of flood water as it was approaching King's Ferry Road.

The sheriff's office says the vehicle was nearly submerged in flood waters that left the driver sustaining serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The female driver was taken to an area hospital via ambulance before being transferred to a hospital in St. Louis for further treatment.

The sheriff's office is handling the investigation.