Kentucky State Police searching for escaped inmate

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky State Police say they are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Green River Correctional Complex.

Police said in a statement that the state prison in western Kentucky reported that 44-year-old Charles Pedigo escaped from the facility Wednesday evening. Authorities say he was serving a 29-year sentence on assault charges.

Pedigo is originally from Scottsville and is described as 5-foot-9 and 230 pounds. Police say he has a tattoo of the grim reaper on his left arm and a tattoo of a dream catcher with an eagle on his upper right arm. He has ties to Allen, Hardin and Simpson counties.

Anyone with information on Pedigo's location is urged to contact police.

