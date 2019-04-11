Very warm, but very windy

WSIL -- A very mild start to Thursday with temperatures around 70º. That morning temperature is a few degrees above the average afternoon temperature this time of year. We came up 1º shy of our first 80º day of the season, but Thursday we'll top that mark.

The breeze out of the south will strengthen throughout the day. Wind gusts this afternoon may top 40 miles per hour.

Rain will hold off until this evening, as a strong cold front approaches from the west. There's a low risk for an isolated strong storm or two as well.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning.