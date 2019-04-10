University of Chicago Medicine gets $9M gift for trauma care - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

University of Chicago Medicine gets $9M gift for trauma care

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - University of Chicago Medicine has announced that a $9 million donation toward expanding trauma care to help children and their families recover by going beyond just medical treatment to include things like psychiatric counseling.

It said in a Wednesday statement that the Ellen & Ronald Block Family Foundation and the Hassenfeld Family Foundation made the donation.

The statement said the thinking behind existing and expanding programs is that "trauma caused by violence is best treated holistically" - with personalized care in the medical center and then through to discharge and recovery.

The University of Chicago Medicine is preparing to mark one year since the launch of adult trauma care. Its facilities have cared for about 3,000 trauma patients from May 2018 through March this year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.