SIU Hall of Fame Track and Field Coach Hartzog passes away - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

SIU Hall of Fame Track and Field Coach Hartzog passes away

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- SIU is mourning the death of its Hall of Fame track coach, Lew Hartzog. Hartzog passed away Tuesday night at the age of 96.

A small ceremony will be held for family and friends. A public celebration of Lew's life will be held at Southern Illinois University in the months to follow and a specific date will be announced when it is available. 

Hartzog started coaching Track and Field at SIU in 1961 and went on to become the Athletic Director before retiring (for a short time) in 1984. He came back to SIU Athletics in 1986 as a golf coach before retiring for good in 1992. SIU's Lew Hartzog Track & Field Complex is named in his honor.

You can read more about Hartzog's career at SIU by clicking here.

