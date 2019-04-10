Ford recalling more than 300,000 F-series pickup trucks - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ford recalling more than 300,000 F-series pickup trucks

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – Ford is recalling 327,000 F-Series pickup trucks in North America for a second time to fix problems with engine block heater cables that can cause fires.

In December the company recalled 874,000 trucks because water and contaminants can get into the cables and cause corrosion. That can cause electrical shorts and fires.

About 327,000 owners took trucks to dealers for the fix, but the inspection may have inadvertently damaged the cables. Now dealers will disable the cables for all recalled trucks and replace them when parts are available.

The recall covers F-150s from 2015 through 2019, as well as Super Duty truck from 2017 through 2019.

Ford says it knows of one fire in the U.S. and two in Canada that could be related to the problem.

