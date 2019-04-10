Drug Take Back scheduled for April 27 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Drug Take Back scheduled for April 27

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- If you've got a lot of expired medications, your opportunity to safely get rid of them is coming up. The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department will be holding a Drug Take Back event on Saturday, April 27.

The Drug Take Back event will be at the health departments in both Marion (8160 Express Drive) and Benton (403 E. Park) from 9 a.m.- noon.

Turn in your used or expired medication for safe disposal. 

They will accept:

  • Prescriptions
  • Over the counter pills
  • Vitamins
  • Liquid medications
  • Pet medicines

They cannot accept:

  • Needles and sharps
  • Mercury (thermometers)
  • Chemotherapy/ radioactive substances
  • Oxygen containers
  • Pressurized containers/ inhalers
  • Illicit drugs
     

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.