Drug Take Back scheduled for April 27

WSIL -- If you've got a lot of expired medications, your opportunity to safely get rid of them is coming up. The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department will be holding a Drug Take Back event on Saturday, April 27.

The Drug Take Back event will be at the health departments in both Marion (8160 Express Drive) and Benton (403 E. Park) from 9 a.m.- noon.

Turn in your used or expired medication for safe disposal.

They will accept:

Prescriptions

Over the counter pills

Vitamins

Liquid medications

Pet medicines

They cannot accept: