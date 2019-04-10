WSIL employees learn life-saving techniques

WSIL -- About a dozen WSIL employees took part in a simple training class, that could save lives. The American Heart Association's AED CPR, or Heart Saver, training teaches people basic skills they could use in those crucial moments, before professional help arrives.

Experts say it's not that difficult. They say the course is pretty fundamental: basic chest compressions, or breaths for CPR, and techniques for recognizing what to do the moment you think someone is suffering from a heart attack or cardiac arrest.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women in the United States. The CDC reports, about 610,000 people die of heart disease in the United States every year–that's 1 in every 4 deaths.

John A. Logan College instructor, Paul Crawford, says most importantly, the class empowers students. It gives them the confidence to step-up and act when an emergency situation happens.

"It happens more often than you think," said Crawford. "It seems scary. There's a lot of angst that goes along with providing the CPR. So, by practicing it and learning some more about it our hope is that we can eliminate that angst and people will be more willing to jump in and help."

John A. Logan College offers this course to employers, churches, daycare centers, and individuals. If you're interested, you can learn more by clicking here.