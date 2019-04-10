Showers, thunderstorms and a big cool down are right around the - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Showers, thunderstorms and a big cool down are right around the corner

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- It was another beautiful day with temperatures topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s.  Unfortunately, much cooler temperatures are on the way. 

Thursday, our next strong storm system begins to move into the area.  Ahead of this system, winds will be out of the south with gusts near 40 miles per hour possible.  The front will move in from the west Thursday evening bringing the chances for showers and thunderstorms.  Isolated strong storms will be a possibility with damaging winds as the main threat.  

Much cooler temperatures will set in behind the front leading to a chilly end to the week and weekend.  

The next chance for rain will return Saturday evening and into Sunday with the chance for heavy rainfall.  It's looking like a chilly and soggy weekend.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow on News 3.  

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.