Neighbors shocked after a deadly shooting in Harrisburg

WSIL -- If you've got a lot of expired medications, your opportunity to safely get rid of them is coming up.
WSIL -- About a dozen WSIL employees took part in a simple training class, that could save lives.
WSIL --- News 3 is taking a closer look concerns the SIU Faculty Association has about plans to restructure the university.
HARRISBURG, Ill. -- A little after 10 Tuesday night, police responded to a shooting at the corner of Virginia and Webster Streets in Harrisburg.
MT. VERNON -- The Jefferson County jail will once again house federal inmates.
SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Senate passed a bill, requiring health insurance companies to offer generic alternatives to EpiPens. EpiPens deliver epinephrine, a life-saving medication used in response to severe allergic reactions. Brand name EpiPens can cost up to $600 a year. Generic options can cost nearly $300 for a two pack. Bandy Drug Pharmacist, Gary Bandy said, "It should help with people with lower incomes. Number one they can have the pen on hand, because they ca...
WSIL -- The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is calling on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to issue an immediate recall for the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper, which has been tied to 32 sleep-related infant deaths, according to Consumer Reports.
UNION CO. -- A tractor trailer fire has closed one lane of Interstate 57 northbound in Union County between Goreville and Lick Creek.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on Kentucky's governor intending to call a special legislative session to deal with a pension bill (all times local):
MARION -- A new clinic in Marion is helping fight the opioid epidemic.
