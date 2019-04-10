Neighbors shocked after a deadly shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- A little after 10 Tuesday night, police responded to a shooting at the corner of Virginia and Webster Streets in Harrisburg. When officers arrived they found an adult male at the scene unresponsive.

He was taken to the Harrisburg Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. Police have not released the name of the victim.

Neighbors in the area explain to News 3 they're surprised something this alarming happened in their community.

"Over the 11 of the years I've been living here. It was nice and clean and you never heard of all the drugs," said resident, Wilma Hutchinson.

Hutchinson said she's been living in the area for more than 40 years.

Harrisburg Police are continuing the investigation. If you have information about this incident call Saline County Central Dispatch at (618) 252-8661.