Jefferson County jail to house federal inmates

MT. VERNON -- The Jefferson County jail will once again house federal inmates.
WSIL -- The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is calling on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to issue an immediate recall for the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper, which has been tied to 32 sleep-related infant deaths, according to Consumer Reports.
UNION CO. -- A tractor trailer fire has closed one lane of Interstate 57 northbound in Union County between Goreville and Lick Creek.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Latest on Kentucky's governor intending to call a special legislative session to deal with a pension bill (all times local):
MARION -- A new clinic in Marion is helping fight the opioid epidemic.
MARION-- A Sikeston, Missouri man faces numerous charges after a police chase Friday night in Marion that injured one officer.
HARRISBURG — Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Webster and Virginia Street in Harrisburg.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A Benton, Missouri man faces statutory rape charges for having an intimate relationship with a 15-year-old.
WSIL -- Saline County Sheriff's Department searching for a man wanted for attempted first-degree murder.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill -- Deputies are looking for several people who are wanted on outstanding warrants for charges ranging from drugs to robbery.
