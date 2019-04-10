Jefferson County jail to house federal inmates - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Jefferson County jail to house federal inmates

MT. VERNON -- The Jefferson County jail will once again house federal inmates. 

Last month, a U.S. Marshal inspected the jail and interviewed jail staff, and determined the jail met federal regulations and could once again house federal inmates. 

Sheriff Jeff Bullard said he expects inmates to arrive before the end of April, but he isn't sure how many the jail will house. Bullard says housing federal inmates could bring in up to $900,000 annually. 

Bullard says the money would be used for personnel, infrastructure, and inmate costs, "Having this kind revenue stream to assist with jail operations gives a much better sense of security that we don't have to worry about financial problems that could lead to potential layoffs or cuts in services."

The jail stopped housing federal inmates a few years ago, after inmate care came into question.

