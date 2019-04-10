Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play linked to 32 deaths: Consumer Reports

WSIL -- The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is calling on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) to issue an immediate recall for the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play Sleeper, which has been tied to 32 sleep-related infant deaths, according to Consumer Reports.

According to the AAP, a warning issued by the CPSC and Fisher-Price on April 5 did not go far enough to ensure safety and protect infants.

The AAP urges parents to stop using the product immediately.

"This product is deadly and should be recalled immediately," said Kyle Yasuda, MD, FAAP, president of the American Academy of Pediatrics. "When parents purchase a product for their baby or child, many assume that if it's being sold in a store, it must be safe to use. Tragically, that is not the case... and CPSC must step up and take immediate action to remove it from stores and prevent further tragedies."

Last week, the CPSC and Fisher-Price alerted consumers to stop using the product when the infant reaches 3 months of age or is capable of rolling over, citing 10 infant deaths that occurred in the Rock 'n Play. But, the Consumer Reports article, published April 8, tied a total of 32 deaths to the Rock 'n Play, including the 10 noted in last week's warning.

"We cannot put any more children's lives at risk by keeping these dangerous products on the shelves," said Rachel Moon, MD, FAAP, chair of the AAP Task Force on SIDS. "The Rock 'n Play inclined sleeper should be removed from the market immediately. It does not meet the AAP's recommendations for a safe sleep environment for any baby. Infants should always sleep on their back, on a separate, flat and firm sleep surface without any bumpers or bedding."

According to Consumer Reports, the 32 deaths, between 2011 and 2018, included babies even younger than the 3-month threshold cited in the initial warning.

