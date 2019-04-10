Bill requires insurance companies to offer generic EpiPens

SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Senate passed a bill, requiring health insurance companies to offer generic alternatives to EpiPens.

EpiPens deliver epinephrine, a life-saving medication used in response to severe allergic reactions.

Brand name EpiPens can cost up to $600 for a two-pack which should last a year. Generic options can cost nearly $300 for a two-pack.

Gary Bandy, Pharmacist at Bandy Drug says, "It should help with people with lower incomes. Number one: they can have the pen on hand, because they can afford it, because it's covered by insurance or maybe a lower deductible that insurance is allowing on the pens."

The bill would also require health insurance companies to offer generic alternatives for insulin auto-injectors.

The bill now moves to the Illinois House for consideration.