Semi fire slows traffic on I-57 in Union County

UNION CO. -- A tractor trailer fire has closed one lane of Interstate 57 northbound in Union County between Goreville and Lick Creek.

Traffic is flowing through the area, but first responders have one northbound lane closed.

