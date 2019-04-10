Victim of fatal fire in southwestern Missouri identified - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Victim of fatal fire in southwestern Missouri identified

BUFFALO, Mo. (AP) - Authorities have identified the man killed in a house fire in rural southwestern Missouri.

The blaze broke out Monday night near Buffalo. KYTV reports that the Dallas County Sheriff's Department has identified the victim as 58-year-old Hulet Wood, who lived alone in the home.

Investigators believe Wood died of smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

