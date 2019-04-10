Illinois dad and son charged in Michigan body parts probe - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Illinois dad and son charged in Michigan body parts probe

DETROIT (AP) - An Illinois man and his son have been charged in Michigan in an investigation of diseased body parts used for research and education.

Federal prosecutors say researchers paid to use cadavers without knowing they had tested positive for infectious diseases. The latest charges are related to an investigation of a Detroit-area man who was sentenced last year to nine years in prison.

Donald Greene Sr. is charged with wire fraud. His son, Donald Greene II, is charged with knowing about the scheme but failing to report it. They were associated with Biological Resource Center of Rosemont, Illinois, which provided the remains to medical professionals for a fee.

The charges were filed last week as a criminal information, which means a guilty plea is expected. The names of lawyers representing the Greenes weren't immediately known.

