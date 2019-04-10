Suspect identified after police chase in Marion

MARION -- Investigators have released new details about an officer involved shooting Friday night in Marion.

Officers tried to pull over Ethan Adams, 28, of Sikeston, Missouri.

Adams led officers on a chase through several streets before pulling into the Huck's on E. DeYoung Street. As officers approached, Adams sped off, hitting a squad car and a Marion officer.

That officer fired his gun and hit Adams at least once.

Officers gave chase for several miles before Adams crashed into a business on N . Market Street.

Adams was taken to Heartland Regional Hospital and eventually flown to an out of state hospital where he is expected to recover.

Right now, he faces preliminary charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding police, and multiple other traffic charges.

Illinois State Police are investigating.

The injured officer's name isn't being released, but officials say that officer is also expected to recover.

