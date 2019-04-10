More than 75 years later, remains of Marine back in Kansas - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

More than 75 years later, remains of Marine back in Kansas

Posted: Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - More than 75 years after Nicholas J. Gojmerac was last seen alive dragging a wounded comrade to safety during a World War II battle, his remains are back home in Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports that a Marine Corps honor guard was on the tarmac of Kansas City International Airport Tuesday as Gojmerac's remains were returned to his family.

Gojmerac was in the Marine Corps Reserve when he was wounded during a battle on the Solomon Island in 1943. The 29-year-old from Kansas City, Kansas, became one the multitude of U.S. service members listed as missing in action during World War II.

He was officially declared dead on July 21, 1944. It wasn't until last September that relatives learned Gojmerac's remains had been identified through dental and anthropological analysis.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com

