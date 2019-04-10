Police: Gunmen flee after 2 dead, 1 hurt in Chicago shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police: Gunmen flee after 2 dead, 1 hurt in Chicago shooting

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Authorities say two people were killed and a third person was critically injured in a shooting on Chicago's West Side.

Chicago police say the shooting happened at about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood. Chicago Police Deputy Chief Al Nagode said four people were standing in the area of an open-air drug market when two gunmen left a four-door vehicle and opened fire. The gunmen got back into the vehicle and fled. They remain at large.

Nagode said at least 30 rounds were fired. Neighbors said it sounded like a machine gun.

The victims weren't immediately identified. Police said two men were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say a third man was critically wounded with a gunshot to the chest and taken to a hospital.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.