Boeing shareholder alleges investors were misled on Max jet

Boeing shareholder alleges investors were misled on Max jet

Posted: Updated:

By BERNARD CONDON
AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - A Boeing shareholder is suing the company for allegedly hiding problems with its 737 Max jet to push its shares higher.

Shareholder Richard Seeks argues that Boeing should have told investors about safety problems with its best-selling plane after a fatal crash in October. Instead, it pushed the stock up to artificial highs by speaking optimistically about future sales before a second fatal crash in March sent shares tumbling, he says.

The federal suit, which also names Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg and the chief financial officer, Gregory Smith, as defendants, seeks class action status for Boeing shareholders who bought stock between January 8 and March 21.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

