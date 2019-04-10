Man faces charges for having "intimate relationship" with 15-year-old

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A Benton, Missouri man faces statutory rape charges for having an intimate relationship with a 15-year-old.

The SEMO Cyber Crimes Task Force began investigating Bryan Lindley, 29, after getting a tip about the relationship.

Lindley and the teen met through Facebook and then met in person on multiple occasions.

Investigators went to the teen's home in rural Scott County and found Lindley in the backyard.

Officials say Lindley had an ongoing relationship with the 15-year-old and her mother.

Lindley is now in the Scott County jail on $50,000 bond.

Poplar Bluff and Sikeston Police officers assisted the SEMO Cyber Crimes Task Force with the investigation.

