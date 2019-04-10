4 chancellor finalists for University of Tennessee-Knoxville - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The University of Tennessee at Knoxville has named four finalists to become the new chancellor at the flagship campus.

The finalists announced Wednesday include Donde Plowman, executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln; Brian Noland, president of East Tennessee State University; William Tate, dean of the graduate school and vice provost for graduate education at Washington University in St. Louis; and Bill Hardgrave, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Auburn University.

Those four candidates will be on campus from April 16-18 to meet with leaders, faculty, staff and students. They will also participate in campus public forum sessions, which will be livestreamed on the search website .

Wayne Davis has been interim chancellor since May following the firing of Beverly Davenport.

