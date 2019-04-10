Road work in West Frankfort will impact traffic on Route 149 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Road work in West Frankfort will impact traffic on Route 149

Posted: Updated:

FRANKLIN CO., Ill. -- I-DOT will be shutting down one lane, in each direction, of Route 149 next week near Interstate 57.

Starting Monday April 15, Illinois 149's traffic flow will be impacted  between Ken Gray Boulevard and Joiner Street for pavement patching.

That work, weather permitting, is expected to last two weeks.

Drivers in the area will need to slow down and expect delays.
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Man faces charges for having "intimate relationship" with 15-year-old

    Man faces charges for having "intimate relationship" with 15-year-old

    Wednesday, April 10 2019 1:01 PM EDT2019-04-10 17:01:06 GMT

    POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A Benton, Missouri man faces statutory rape charges for having an intimate relationship with a 15-year-old. 

    POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A Benton, Missouri man faces statutory rape charges for having an intimate relationship with a 15-year-old. 

  • Warrant Wednesday: April 10, 2019

    Warrant Wednesday: April 10, 2019

    Wednesday, April 10 2019 12:36 PM EDT2019-04-10 16:36:02 GMT

    WSIL -- Saline County Sheriff's Department searching for a man wanted for attempted first-degree murder.

    WSIL -- Saline County Sheriff's Department searching for a man wanted for attempted first-degree murder.

  • Warrant Wednesday: April 3, 2019

    Warrant Wednesday: April 3, 2019

    Wednesday, April 10 2019 12:33 PM EDT2019-04-10 16:33:08 GMT

    FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill -- Deputies are looking for several people who are wanted on outstanding warrants for charges ranging from drugs to robbery.

    FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill -- Deputies are looking for several people who are wanted on outstanding warrants for charges ranging from drugs to robbery.

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.