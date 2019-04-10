Satanic Temple asks appeals court to reinstate abortion suit

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A member of the Satanic Temple is asking a federal appeals court to reinstate her lawsuit challenging Missouri's "informed consent" law requiring one of the nation's longest waiting periods for abortions.

The appeal to the Eighth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on behalf of a woman listed only as "Judy Doe" was announced Wednesday by the Salem, Massachusetts-based Satanic Temple. It alleges that the law violates the woman's First Amendment right to religious freedom.

The Missouri law requires a three-day waiting period before an abortion; that women must be offered an ultrasound or the opportunity to listen to the fetal heartbeat; and that they must be provided a booklet that reads "the life of each human being begins at conception."

The Missouri Supreme Court dismissed the suit in March.

