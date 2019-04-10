Warrant Wednesday: April 10, 2019

WSIL -- Multiple sheriff's departments are asking for the public's help finding people with outstanding warrants.

SALINE COUNTY

Alexander McWilliams, 33, is wanted for attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery. He is described as 5'10" tall, 215 pounds and last known to be in the Harrisburg area.

Brian S. Rider, 43, is wanted for forgery and three counts of theft. He is described as 6'2" tall, 220 pounds and last known to be in the Ridgeway area.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Brittany N. Stroud, 32, is wanted for failing to appear for possession of meth. She is described as 5'5" tall, 140 pounds and last known to be in the Marion area. Stroud's bond is set at $10,000.

Bryan D. McClintock, 32, is wanted for failing to appear for possession of meth. He is described as 6'0" tall, 202 pounds and last known to be in the Marion area. McClintock's bond is set at $10,000.

Austin T. Briggs, 30, is wanted for failing to appear for possession of meth. He is described as 6'1" tall, 140 pounds and last known to be in the Herrin area. Briggs' bond is set at $5,000.

Kelsey L. Roberts, 24, is wanted for failing to appear for possession of meth. She is described as 5'6" tall, 145 pounds and last known to be in the New Baden area. Roberts' bond is set at $10,000.

Corey J. Carlton (no mugshot), 33, is wanted for failing to appear for possession of a controlled substance. Carlton's is last known to be in the Marion area. His bond is set at $10,000.

Travis E. Conley, 40, is wanted for failing to appear for possession of a controlled substance. He is described as 6'01" tall, 200 pounds and last known to be in the New Burnside area. His bond is set at $10,000.

Derick C. Phillips, 21, is wanted on a petition to revoke his probation stemming from an original charge of unlawful possession of a controlled substance. He is last known to be in the Mt. Vernon area. His bond is set at $10,000.

If you see any of these people do not approach or try to apprehend them. Just make note of as many details as you can, then contact your local law enforcement agency.

Franklin County Sheriff's Department - Tip Line: 618-439-9252.

Everyone featured here is innocent until proven guilty.