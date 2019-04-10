Ribbon tree honors abuse victims - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Ribbon tree honors abuse victims

UNION CO. -- Advocates in Union County are raising awareness of child abuse this month.

Union County Hospital has a special ribbon tree to honor victims of abuse.

Attendees were invited to tie blue ribbons around a tree near the hospital entrance.

The director of SIU's Children Medical and Mental Health Resource Network says trauma from abuse can be reversed, but the goal is  prevention.

"The most dangerous place for too many children around the world is their own home where they should be the safest, immediate family members are the most common perpetrators of child abuse," Ginger Meyer said.

She added most people believe children are more at risk in public places from strangers rather than their family members.
 

