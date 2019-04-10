A closer look at storm shelters built in Southern Illinois

BENTON, Ill -- For more than 20 years Southern Illinois Storm Shelters Inc. has played a role in keeping people across the nation safe during severe weather.

According to NOAA, more than 1,200 tornadoes occur in the United States each year. Melissa Ingoldsby from Southern Illinois Storm Shelters Inc. says their mission is to save lives.

Southern Illinois Storm Shelters Inc. produced its first fiberglass shelter in 1998 in Benton, Ill and has sold thousands since then to customers around the country. Ingoldsby says one of the most rewarding aspects of the business is hearing stories from people who survived a storm in one of their shelters.

The Company's website says their fiberglass shelters were impact tested by Texas Tech University and are designed to keep water out. Ingoldsby says models are based on the number of people they can comfortably accommodate and the largest they mass produce is for 20 people. Ingoldsby added that some customers purchase shelters to use for other purposes such as wine cellars.

Watch the videos to see News 3's Dave Davis get an up-close look at some of the demos at the factory.

