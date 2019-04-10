Missouri Supreme Court: Search warrant for Gardner office OK - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri Supreme Court: Search warrant for Gardner office OK

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has denied a request from the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office to block a grand jury search warrant that is part of a perjury investigation of William Tisaby , hired last year to investigate former Gov. Eric Greitens.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner sought the state Supreme Court's ruling on whether a circuit judge has the authority to issue a search warrant for electronic data. The court ruled Tuesday.

The search warrant seeks six months of emails and other electronic data. Gardner has called it burdensome and unconstitutionally broad.

Greitens was charged with invasion of privacy in February 2018, alleging he took a semi-nude photo of a woman during a 2015 extramarital affair, without consent.

Charges were eventually dropped , but Greitens resigned in June.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.