Kentucky police fatally shoot man who wounded another man - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky police fatally shoot man who wounded another man

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Police officers in Kentucky have fatally shot a man who wounded another man in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Steve Conrad told news outlets that when officers arrived at Spring Manor Apartments on Tuesday afternoon they ordered the man to drop his gun and attempted to use non-lethal means to stop him. He said they fired their weapons when the man "ran at officers and pointed his gun at them."

Conrad said the gunman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police said the wounded man was shot multiple times and is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.