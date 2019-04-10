Warm, windy, and dry - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Warm, windy, and dry

Posted: Updated:

WSIL -- Wednesday will be the warmest day so far this year with temperatures into the upper 70s and possibly the first 80s of the season for some. The breeze will be out of the southeast and could be strong with gusts over 20 miles per hour.

Thursday, a strong storm system moves into the Upper Midwest with strong south winds expected locally. Gusts Thursday afternoon may top 40 miles per hour. As a cold front approaches from the west Thursday evening, a line of showers and storms will develop. A few of the storms could be on the strong side with damaging winds as the main threat. 

The front sweeps through setting up a cool end to the week and into the weekend. 

More rain looms this weekend. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will have the latest on when and how much to expect coming up tonight on News 3. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • A closer look at storm shelters built in Southern Illinois

    A closer look at storm shelters built in Southern Illinois

    Wednesday, April 10 2019 11:38 AM EDT2019-04-10 15:38:01 GMT

    BENTON, Ill --  For more than 20 years Southern Illinois Storm Shelters Inc. has played a role in keeping people across the nation safe during severe weather.

    BENTON, Ill --  For more than 20 years Southern Illinois Storm Shelters Inc. has played a role in keeping people across the nation safe during severe weather.

  • Ribbon tree honors abuse victims

    Ribbon tree honors abuse victims

    Wednesday, April 10 2019 11:35 AM EDT2019-04-10 15:35:48 GMT

    UNION CO. -- Advocates in Union County are raising awareness of child abuse this month. 

    UNION CO. -- Advocates in Union County are raising awareness of child abuse this month. 

  • Warm, windy, and dry

    Warm, windy, and dry

    Wednesday, April 10 2019 10:46 AM EDT2019-04-10 14:46:31 GMT

    WSIL -- Wednesday will be the warmest day so far this year with temperatures into the upper 70s and possibly the first 80s of the season for some. The breeze will be out of the southeast and could be strong with gusts over 20 miles per hour. Thursday, a strong storm system moves into the Upper Midwest with strong south winds expected locally. 

    WSIL -- Wednesday will be the warmest day so far this year with temperatures into the upper 70s and possibly the first 80s of the season for some. The breeze will be out of the southeast and could be strong with gusts over 20 miles per hour. Thursday, a strong storm system moves into the Upper Midwest with strong south winds expected locally. 

    •   

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.