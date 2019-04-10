Warm, windy, and dry

WSIL -- Wednesday will be the warmest day so far this year with temperatures into the upper 70s and possibly the first 80s of the season for some. The breeze will be out of the southeast and could be strong with gusts over 20 miles per hour.

Thursday, a strong storm system moves into the Upper Midwest with strong south winds expected locally. Gusts Thursday afternoon may top 40 miles per hour. As a cold front approaches from the west Thursday evening, a line of showers and storms will develop. A few of the storms could be on the strong side with damaging winds as the main threat.

The front sweeps through setting up a cool end to the week and into the weekend.

More rain looms this weekend. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will have the latest on when and how much to expect coming up tonight on News 3.