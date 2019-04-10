Carterville Rotary looking for host family for international student

CARTERVILLE, Ill -- The Carterville Rotary Club hopes you'll open your home and your heart to the idea of hosting an international student for the upcoming school year.

Host families must live in the Carterville School District and be able to provide room and board, school lunches and routine school supplies for the student. The family will also be expected to provide transportation to school and events.

Exchange students have their own health insurance and some spending money. Students come from Europe, Asia, Australia and South America and are between 15 and 18 years old.

Contact Karina Neill at (631) 793-0152 or email her here.