Police: Drunken driver hit minivan, then bit an officer

FENTON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a fleeing drunken driver crashed into a minivan with children inside and then bit an officer's leg as she was arrested in suburban St. Louis.

KSDK-TV reports that Laura Thompson, of Fenton, was charged Monday with four felonies, including DWI, and one misdemeanor assault count. No attorney is listed for her in online court records.

Police say officers began pursuing her Saturday night after seeing her pickup truck run a red light in Fenton. She's then accused of hitting a minivan with a couple and four children inside, causing it to flip over. They were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police say when the truck finally stopped, she ran from it. She is accused of kicking and biting an officer before she was taken into custody.

