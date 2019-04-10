Police search for white truck after deadly hit-and-run crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police search for white truck after deadly hit-and-run crash

GLADSTONE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been killed in a hit-and-run crash in suburban Kansas City.

Gladstone, Missouri, police say a pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night. The victim's name wasn't immediately released.

Police blocked off traffic for more than two hours to investigate.

Police suspect the driver was behind the wheel of a white pickup truck. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

