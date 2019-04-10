Bevin draws mixed reaction to veto of pension bill

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - For the second time in months, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin intends to reconvene lawmakers for a special session to confront pension woes. The action comes after he vetoed a bill aimed at giving relief to some state-funded agencies struggling with retirement payments.

Bevin said Tuesday he'll call lawmakers back in session prior to July 1.

Reaction to the governor's action was mixed. The advocacy group Kentucky Government Retirees commended Bevin for nixing a bill it said exposed the Kentucky Retirement Systems to "unjustified risk."

Kentucky House and Senate Democratic leaders said: "This is not how you govern."

Bevin vetoed House Bill 358, which cleared the GOP-dominated legislature in late March. It would have let the state's 118 quasi-governmental agencies - including rape crisis centers, public health departments and some universities - leave the state's troubled pension system.

