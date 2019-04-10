Warm and breezy day ahead - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Warm and breezy day ahead



WSIL -- You may want to grab a light jacket as you head out the door this morning. We're starting the day in the upper 40s, but don't let that fool you, because it's going to be the warmest day of the season so far. 

Lunchtime temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s, but winds will be picking up into the afternoon. A few gusts may top 20 miles per hour. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest forecast on News 3 This Morning!

