Warm and breezy day ahead

WSIL -- You may want to grab a light jacket as you head out the door this morning. We're starting the day in the upper 40s, but don't let that fool you, because it's going to be the warmest day of the season so far.
WSIL -- You may want to grab a light jacket as you head out the door this morning. We're starting the day in the upper 40s, but don't let that fool you, because it's going to be the warmest day of the season so far.
MARION -- A new clinic in Marion is helping fight the opioid epidemic.
MARION -- A new clinic in Marion is helping fight the opioid epidemic.
HARRISBURG — Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Webster and Virginia Street in Harrisburg.
HARRISBURG — Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Webster and Virginia Street in Harrisburg.
WEST FRANKFORT -- The West Frankfort Police Department has a new leader.
WEST FRANKFORT -- The West Frankfort Police Department has a new leader.
WSIL - Former Creighton great, and current NBA player Kyle Korver revealed Monday in an intensely personal essay that he has struggled with the privilege he's been granted as a white man, and he tasked himself with becoming a "part of the solution" against racism.
WSIL - Former Creighton great, and current NBA player Kyle Korver revealed Monday in an intensely personal essay that he has struggled with the privilege he's been granted as a white man, and he tasked himself with becoming a "part of the solution" against racism.
CARBONDALE -- An event in Carbondale Wednesday morning aims to help people who may be looking for a job get on the right career path.
CARBONDALE -- An event in Carbondale Wednesday morning aims to help people who may be looking for a job get on the right career path.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- St. Francis Community Animal Rescue in Murphysboro has teamed with the Vienna Correctional Center to help both offenders and dogs.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- St. Francis Community Animal Rescue in Murphysboro has teamed with the Vienna Correctional Center to help both offenders and dogs.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Young adults in Illinois will soon need to wait a few more years to buy tobacco products.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Young adults in Illinois will soon need to wait a few more years to buy tobacco products.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A bill that would require a $40,000 minimum salary for teachers passed the Illinois House of Representatives Tuesday evening with a vote of 79-31.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A bill that would require a $40,000 minimum salary for teachers passed the Illinois House of Representatives Tuesday evening with a vote of 79-31.
SALINE CO. -- Sheriff Whipper Johnson and his seven deputies are stepping up efforts, in order to improve public safety.
SALINE CO. -- Sheriff Whipper Johnson and his seven deputies are stepping up efforts, in order to improve public safety.