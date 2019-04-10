Widow sues DC agency over escapee's hatchet attack - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Widow sues DC agency over escapee's hatchet attack

Posted: Updated:

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee woman is suing the Washington, D.C., Department of Corrections and a halfway house over an escapee who's accused of killing her husband.

News outlets report Lana Paavola accuses them of negligence in their handling of 36-year-old Domenic Micheli, who had been arrested on charges of trespassing at the White House that April.

Authorities said Micheli later escaped from a halfway house and went to Tennessee, where he used a hatchet and a meat cleaver to kill his former boss, Paavola's husband, Joel.

Micheli is charged with murder and aggravated assault in the June 4 slaying.

The lawsuit says the corrections department and halfway house did not immediately report the escape, and says authorities also failed to use Micheli's social media posts to track him down before the slaying.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.