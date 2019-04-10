Bevin requests disaster declaration for Kentucky storms

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Dozens of Kentucky counties are included in a disaster declaration request that Gov. Matt Bevin has sent to President Donald Trump following severe weather in February and March.

Bevin's office said in a news release that the 58 counties underwent strong winds and torrential rain resulting in flooding, flash flooding, landslides and mudslides. The weather caused more than $41 million in damage statewide.

Counties in the request include: Ballard, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Butler, Campbell, Carlisle, Carroll, Carter, Clay, Clinton, Crittenden, Cumberland, Edmonson, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Fulton, Grant, Hancock, Harlan, Henderson, Henry, Hickman, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Livingston, Lyon, Madison, Magoffin, Marshall, Martin, McCracken, McCreary, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Owsley, Pendleton, Perry, Pike, Powell, Rockcastle, Russell, Simpson, Trigg, Union, Wayne, Webster, Whitley and Wolfe.

