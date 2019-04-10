Police investigating shooting in Harrisburg - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Police investigating shooting in Harrisburg

Posted: Updated:

HARRISBURG — Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Webster and Virginia Street in Harrisburg. 

That intersection is just off of Route 13 and Granger Street. 

Illinois State Police, Saline County Sheriff's Department and Harrisburg Police responded to the scene late Tuesday night.

One neighbor told News 3 they heard gun shots. 

Police could not tell us the victims condition.

News 3 will continue to update this story as we get more information.

