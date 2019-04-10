Police investigating shooting in Harrisburg

MARION -- A new clinic in Marion is helping fight the opioid epidemic.
HARRISBURG — Police are investigating a shooting that happened near the intersection of Webster and Virginia Street in Harrisburg.
WEST FRANKFORT -- The West Frankfort Police Department has a new leader.
WSIL - Former Creighton great, and current NBA player Kyle Korver revealed Monday in an intensely personal essay that he has struggled with the privilege he's been granted as a white man, and he tasked himself with becoming a "part of the solution" against racism.
CARBONDALE -- An event in Carbondale Wednesday morning aims to help people who may be looking for a job get on the right career path.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- St. Francis Community Animal Rescue in Murphysboro has teamed with the Vienna Correctional Center to help both offenders and dogs.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Young adults in Illinois will soon need to wait a few more years to buy tobacco products.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A bill that would require a $40,000 minimum salary for teachers passed the Illinois House of Representatives Tuesday evening with a vote of 79-31.
SALINE CO. -- Sheriff Whipper Johnson and his seven deputies are stepping up efforts, in order to improve public safety.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A local animal rescue group wants you to reconsider if you've thought about filling your child's Easter basket with more than just candy.
