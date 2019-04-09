Council names new West Frankfort police chief - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Council names new West Frankfort police chief

WEST FRANKFORT -- The West Frankfort Police Department has a new leader. City council members named John Preudent interim police chief Tuesday night.

Preudent replaces Mike Irwin, who took on the role after a stint with the Illinois State Police.

Mayor Tom Jordan says he's confident Preudent is the right man for the job, "I think that he's going to do a great job. He now has the tools that he knows what needs to be done. I just couldn't be prouder of our police department and what they've done under John's leadership. I look forward to them continuing to train and becoming one of the best police departments in southern Illinois."

Mayor Jordan will recommend to the city council that Preudent be hired as the city's next official chief in May.  

