Carbondale Employment Fair set for Wednesday April 10 - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Carbondale Employment Fair set for Wednesday April 10

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE -- An event in Carbondale Wednesday morning aims to help people who may be looking for a job get on the right career path.

The City of Carbondale Employment Fair will take place Wednesday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Carbondale Civic Center.

Organizers say it's an opportunity to speak to employers from various fields. Those who attend are encouraged to dress professionally.

The event is open to the public.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.