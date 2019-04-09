Carbondale Employment Fair set for Wednesday April 10

CARBONDALE -- An event in Carbondale Wednesday morning aims to help people who may be looking for a job get on the right career path.

The City of Carbondale Employment Fair will take place Wednesday, April 10, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Carbondale Civic Center.

Organizers say it's an opportunity to speak to employers from various fields. Those who attend are encouraged to dress professionally.

The event is open to the public.