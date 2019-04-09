Bill proposing $40,000 minimum teacher salary passes Illinois House

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- St. Francis Community Animal Rescue in Murphysboro has teamed with the Vienna Correctional Center to help both offenders and dogs.
JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Young adults in Illinois will soon need to wait a few more years to buy tobacco products.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A bill that would require a $40,000 minimum salary for teachers passed the Illinois House of Representatives Tuesday evening with a vote of 79-31.
SALINE CO. -- Sheriff Whipper Johnson and his seven deputies are stepping up efforts, in order to improve public safety.
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A local animal rescue group wants you to reconsider if you've thought about filling your child's Easter basket with more than just candy.
WILLIAMSON CO. -- The Williamson County Highway department is closing Spillway Road Wednesday, April 10.
MURPHYSBORO -- Illinois is one of several states suing the Department of Agriculture over rollbacks of school lunch regulations. The lawsuit argues the changes go against nutrition requirements put in place by Congress.
WSIL -- This Easter, April 21, marks the 83rd consecutive year people will gather for a sunrise service atop Bald Knob Mountain in Alto Pass, Illinois.
CARMI, Ill. -- The Carmi Police Department is asking for help getting a new police canine.
MARION, Ill. -- The Illinois Trucking Association will hold an advisory committee luncheon next week as a way for truck drivers to discuss issues they face in the business.
