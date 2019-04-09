Consider candy bunnies and chicks this Easter

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A local animal rescue group wants you to think twice if you're considering giving your child more than just a chocolate bunny or chick.

Some parents use the spring holiday to welcome in a furry family member to their household. But experts stress that it's important to remember that pets- even bunnies and chicks- require a lot of work and financial obligations.

St. Francis Animal Rescue workers say many holiday pets end up in shelters or abandoned. They want to stress that pets are a life-long commitment, so you should think long and hard before buying or adopting one especially as a gift.