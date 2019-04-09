Consider candy bunnies and chicks this Easter - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Consider candy bunnies and chicks this Easter

Posted: Updated:

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A local animal rescue group wants you to think twice if you're considering giving your child more than just a chocolate bunny or chick.

Some parents use the spring holiday to welcome in a furry family member to their household. But experts stress that it's important to remember that pets- even bunnies and chicks- require a lot of work and financial obligations.

St. Francis Animal Rescue workers say many holiday pets end up in shelters or abandoned. They want to stress that pets are a life-long commitment, so you should think long and hard before buying or adopting one especially as a gift.

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Info
KPOB FCC Info
Annual EEO Report

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.